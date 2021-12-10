WATCH: What to expect at Candy Cane Lane Edmonton 2021 Ty Jordan City Of Edmonton The City of Edmonton just shared this video highlighting what you can expect to see! I would recommend BYOCC - Bring Your Own Candy Cane The Reindeers Are Out at the Edmonton Valley Zoo for the Holidays These guys will often go for walks out on the pathways at night!! WATCH: Dog barking during Oilers game Maybe he was just barking some commentary? Anyways many viewers were very confused about a dog barking during the hockey game last night. See the video below to hear it for yourself! 3 Days left to get your letters to Santa Only 3 days left to get your letters off to Santa Clause Watch: New ‘Harry Potter - Return to Hogwarts’ Trailer I have been looking to have a HP marathon now for a WHILE. And this is going to be the cherry on top. Elks, Eddies, Stingers, and Riverhawks teasing Monday announcement The Edmonton Sports clubs are teasing an announcement to be made Monday. Candy Cane Lane Is Back! Here’s What's Different This Year Candy Cane Lane returns with some new restrictions for 2021. Alberta is banning Photo Radar on residential streets and more changes Expect to see these changes come into effect for 2022. Here is what you need to know! Spotify Wrapped & Apple Music Replay Are Ready For 2021! See what you were listening to the most this past year with Spotify & Apple Music. YEG Prairie Fish ‘n’ Chips shutting its storefront at end of month At the end of December it looks like a iconic Fish N Chips is shutting down its storefront for good! I will miss them a lot they had some delicious fish and chips! 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Christmas Cash Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness! Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits