WATCH: Will Smith Produces New Edgy ‘Bel-Air’ Reboot Series

VIA : youtube

 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a show that will always be near and dear to my heart. I LOVED that show when I was younger, and rewatching it now as an adult - I’ve only taken in more life lessons and really understood the writing. Basically what I’m getting at is that the show shaped a generation and was really ahead of its time. I’m getting a really good vibe and tone of this reboot just from watching the trailer! 

 

Will Smith is rebooting his iconic character of his Philly based former self. And you bet all the other original characters are making a comeback to bring you an all new Banks family. Watch the trailer for ‘BEL-AIR’ below. - @mariah.mae 

