WATCH: Worlds Collide - Wayne & Garth Team Up With Cardi B in Super Bowl Ad
UberEats has had some fairly big stars make appearances on their ads before, but they’re taking it to a whole new level for this year's upcoming Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl LV - or 55th Super Bowl is taking place Sunday in Tampa Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And of course some of the best parts of the Super Bowl are the ridiculous ads that air in between whistles. Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey reprise the roles of ‘Wayne & Garth’ from Wayne's World, back in Wayne's basement - Cardi B decides to join in on a jam session. Check it out