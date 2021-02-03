iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-20°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: Worlds Collide - Wayne & Garth Team Up With Cardi B in Super Bowl Ad

VIA : youtube / uber eats

 

UberEats has had some fairly big stars make appearances on their ads before, but they’re taking it to a whole new level for this year's upcoming Super Bowl. 

 

The Super Bowl LV - or 55th Super Bowl is taking place Sunday in Tampa Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

 

And of course some of the best parts of the Super Bowl are the ridiculous ads that air in between whistles. Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey reprise the roles of ‘Wayne & Garth’ from Wayne's World, back in Wayne's basement - Cardi B decides to join in on a jam session. Check it out 

 

 

 

Contests