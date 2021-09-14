WATCH: YEG Burger Baron documentary releasing this week Ty Jordan IG: BurgerBaronMovie Have you eaten at Burger Baron? Did you know of all the history? You can find out later this week when the short finally releases! View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last Baron (@burgerbaronmovie) The Last Baron documentary will be a 45 minute film and the hope is if it is successful enough they can make it into a Feature Film On IndieGogo. Fancy Women Bike Ride this Sunday Dress as fancy as you like, bring your bike, and have FUN. WATCH: Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 3 Teaser Rihanna's sexy impowering fashion show performances are to die for. Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ GEARS Puppy Yoga this Weekend in YEG Stretch out, relax, be happy and hang with the pups. Doja Cat Does Grease: You're the One I Want In a brand new Pepsi ad, Grease gets the flavour of a Doja remix. West Edmonton Mall's Virtual Land Opens This Weekend Lil Nas X and Elton John looking Stylish for Uber Eats If you wanted to see two pinnacles of queer style looking fab together, look no further. Watch YEG Mural Masterpieces Being Made w/ Live Music This weekend!!! Get your date or your pals and go enjoy the beautiful artworks being made by the most talented of Edmonton, along with cool people and cool drinks! Steve from Blue's Clues has a Message for You Any millennial or Gen Z who grew up watching Blue's Clues was DEVASTATED when Steve left for college! 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness! Stollery Mighty Millions Lottery