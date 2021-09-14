iHeartRadio

WATCH: YEG Burger Baron documentary releasing this week

IG: BurgerBaronMovie

 

Have you eaten at Burger Baron?

Did you know of all the history?

You can find out later this week when the short finally releases! 

The Last Baron documentary will be a 45 minute film and the hope is if it is successful enough they can make it into a Feature Film On IndieGogo.

