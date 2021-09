Watch awesome local artists create huge masterpieces right in front of your eyes.

Enjoy local art in all its forms, from music performances to stand-up, to literal paintings being created right before your eyes.

After all this time in COVID, it’s definitely worth it to support a cool local theatre, as well as the artists and talented folks at the BLOCK PARTY!

The Kickoff Party is Friday, Sept 10 9pm-2am and is FREE.

Then the mural painting and music continues Sat-Sun 2p-10p and a ticket is $25.00, and only 10 if you’re a student. They also have after parties after each day, and it looks like so much fun!