Watch: Zendaya Stars in Euphoria Season 2 Trailer
This is absolutely chilling sh*t. If you thought HBO’s last season of Euphoria was a teeth grinding watch, wait until you get a whiff of this season's adventures.
Rue Bennet (AKA Zendaya's character) is returning this January to the new season of Euphoria. Her addiction filled life is still the focal point of the story line it seems. However it looks like we’re getting a glance of a few new characters?
I even heard there might be a Tom Holland cameo in this season… mostly because he’s dating Zendaya and hung out 32 times on the set this year.
Take a look at the trailer below.
- @mariah.mae