Wayne Gretzky steps down from Oilers Vice Chairman role
Well the first domino to fall is none other than the great one himself.
Following the Oilers being swept by the Winnipeg Jets - Wayne Gretzky is stepping down as the Oilers Vice Chairman role.
WIll this be the start of things to come? Let us know in the comments!
He will be joining the TNT broadcast panel for when the NHL shifts over there next season.
Wayne Gretzky is stepping down from his role with the Oilers, effective immediately. 👀 pic.twitter.com/u63KqTxrFQ— theScore (@theScore) May 25, 2021