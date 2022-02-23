Wendy’s Announces Breakfast Menu that ‘Doesn’t Cut Corners’ for Canadians

Wendy’s has always offered unique and well sourced food for it’s fast food menu to Canadians. Their fries are personally my FAVE, out of any fast food chain. Now they’re looking to expand their menu and exceed the competition, by offering an all new breakfast menu.

This will be the first time in almost four decades that Wendy’s has had an actual breakfast menu. It’s arguably taken so long because Wendy’s has ownership over one of the largest fast food breakfast spots in Canada, Tim Hortons.

In a press release from Wendy’s Canada, President and Chief Development Officer Abigail Pringle, said Wendy’s is looking to offer high quality breakfasts for Canadians without skimping and compromising ingredients.

"Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy's will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring," said Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer. "We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy's their number one choice."

No word on what will be on the menu yet, however we know that Wendy’s will carry its own brand of coffee, I’m so excited. - @mariah.mae