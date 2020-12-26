iHeartRadio

What’s Still Lit in YEG

snowman

 

If you haven’t gotten the chance to get out and see some lovely holiday lights around the city, it’s not too late!

Zoominescence at Edmonton Valley Zoo is on until January 3rd, so you can go and check out the lovely lights and say hi to all the animals!

Alberta Legislatures holiday lights will be up until January 31st, so you’ve still got time to explore the grounds for the perfect winter photo-op!

Candy Cane Lane is up until December 31st, so there are still a few days left! Make sure you check out the snowman videochatting with his friends!

Luminaria is still on at U of A Botanic Gardens in Spruce Grove until December 31st. There are still a few days to walk the gorgeous gardens and enjoy the light!

If you haven’t been to see the huge Christmas tree at Churchill Square - along with the other art instalments on the Square - they’ll be lighting up the nights until January 8th. 

