iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
24°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

When TELUS World of Science is Opening for the Summer

DINO

 

It’s a summer of science. Or at least it can be, now. 

TELUS World of Science is slated to reopen Canada Day, then will stay open Wednesday through Sunday for the rest of the summer. 

Guests can expect some views of the prehistoric variety - Expedition: Dinosaur is the exhibit that aims to give you an immersive experience into what life was like for the dinos. 

There will also be IMAX screenings exploring the different habitats of these prehistoric creatures, including stomping grounds of ancient forests and swamps in the Antarctic.

Contests