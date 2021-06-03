When TELUS World of Science is Opening for the Summer

It’s a summer of science. Or at least it can be, now.

TELUS World of Science is slated to reopen Canada Day, then will stay open Wednesday through Sunday for the rest of the summer.

Guests can expect some views of the prehistoric variety - Expedition: Dinosaur is the exhibit that aims to give you an immersive experience into what life was like for the dinos.

There will also be IMAX screenings exploring the different habitats of these prehistoric creatures, including stomping grounds of ancient forests and swamps in the Antarctic.