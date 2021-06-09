Since June is Pride month, and National Indigenous History month, so what better way to celebrate than to see some beautiful works of art made by Indigenous and Queer artists?

The Scene, Black Every Day, Anna Hawkins: Blue Light Blue, and Cornelia Hahn Oberlander: Genius Loci are a few exhibitions you can see.

On June 20th, there will be complimentary admission to celebrate Indigenous History Month, and the pillar will be lit up orange in remembrance of the 215 children found at Kamloops residential school.





When to See Indigenous and Pride Exhibits at Art Gallery of AB

AND If you’re a fan of Drag Race, BOA from Canada’s Drag Race will be having a guest appearance to talk about the artistic side of drag!

More info found at CTV Edmonton.



Booking and reserving a spot can be done HERE.