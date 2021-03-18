Where to Find the Giant Glowing Humanoid Sculptures Downtown

There are currently six giant humanoid glowing sculptures dotted around downtown. They’re up to 12 metres tall (36 ft) and they’re all posed in calm and curious beautiful ways.

You may be wondering, why have these lovely glowing beings descended on Edmonton?

It’s part of Explore Edmonton’s Downtown Spark project, which is an initiative to get Edmontonians out and appreciating the safe activities that they can still do around the city!

Artist Amanda Parer mentioned that scale is important for the inflatable sculptures, and that the audience will “hopefully experience a moment of humility and refleciton amongst these large but peaceful giants, a sense that we as a species rarely get to feel.” The sculptures are inspired by the Czech/French film Fantastic Planet from 1973.

Cool stuff! And will make for some great photo ops. But hurry! They'll only be there until April 12th!

HERE’S WHERE YOU CAN FIND THEM:

“Down There” is at City Hall Plaza

“Peeping Corner” is at Churchill Square - Tix on the Square

“What’s That” is at Churchill Square

“Poke” is on the rooftop of Allard Hall

“Comfort” at Abbey Glen Park

“Over” is at Macewan University 105 St Rooftop