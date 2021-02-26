iHeartRadio

Where to Stream 'Framing Britney Spears' in Canada

It's no secret that the music industry tried to profit off of Britney Spears and her struggle with mental health, and this documentary explores just to what extent that has happened. 

The documentary has also sparked backlash toward Justin Timberlake, sparking Twitter users to criticize how he talked about her in interviews with the press during and after their relationship.

Stream 'Framing Britney Spears' on Crave in Canada starting Friday, February 26th, 2021. 

 

 

