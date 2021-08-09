iHeartRadio

Where to Watch a Harry Potter Marathon in IMAX

Screenshot 2021-08-09 085453

 

Classic, the Telus World of Science has a special feature all through this month and into September and October, showing the Harry Potter films!

Nothing quite as comforting as curling up with some snacks in the IMAX and seeing Harry find those horcruxes on the big BIG screen. 


Tix HERE

 

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Aug 6-7 @ 7:15p

 

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Aug 13-14 @ 7:15p & Aug 15 9:00a

 

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Aug 20-21 @ 7:15p & Aug 22 9:00a

 

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Aug 27-28 @ 7:15p & Aug 29 9:00a

 

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Sept 10-11 @ 7:15p & Sept 12 9:00a

 

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Sept 17-18 @ 7:15p & Sept 19 9:00a

 

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I

Sept 24-25 @ 7:15p & Sept 26 9:00a

 

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II

Oct 1-2 @ 7:15p & Oct 3 @ 9:00a

