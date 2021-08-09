Where to Watch a Harry Potter Marathon in IMAX
Classic, the Telus World of Science has a special feature all through this month and into September and October, showing the Harry Potter films!
Nothing quite as comforting as curling up with some snacks in the IMAX and seeing Harry find those horcruxes on the big BIG screen.
Tix HERE.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Aug 6-7 @ 7:15p
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Aug 13-14 @ 7:15p & Aug 15 9:00a
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Aug 20-21 @ 7:15p & Aug 22 9:00a
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Aug 27-28 @ 7:15p & Aug 29 9:00a
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Sept 10-11 @ 7:15p & Sept 12 9:00a
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Sept 17-18 @ 7:15p & Sept 19 9:00a
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I
Sept 24-25 @ 7:15p & Sept 26 9:00a
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II
Oct 1-2 @ 7:15p & Oct 3 @ 9:00a