Why AirBnB isn't letting Albertans book party houses this Summer

@graciehart

Well Alberta is slowly reopening it looks like, however it looks like AirBnB is saying no thanks to that noise. What is the reason why, well let us tell you here! Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

A global ban on parties has been extended to 2021.

What is the ban? Well it wont allow gatherings of 16 people or more and “all disruptive events and parties” are also included.

If you are caught doing so you are subject to suspension and removal from the app.

The company also says if you are disobeying Alberta’s public health rules and restrictions the same suspension and removal will apply.

It looks like they aren’t messing around this year just as they did last year.

For more info you can visit the AirBnB site here: https://www.airbnb.ca/a/stays/Alberta--Canada?af=43720035&c=.pi0.pk79797326158_388157990833_c_301885299295&sem_position=&sem_target=kwd-301885299295&location_of_interest=&location_physical=9061280&localized_ghost=true&gclid=Cj0KCQjw--GFBhDeARIsACH_kdatEGBLsJf8UxbRPv-FxultpMzUijBAnQSPycbOyP-xpKUpw4Vey6YaAjtfEALw_wcB

