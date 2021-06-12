iHeartRadio

Whyte Ave Art Walk Goes Indoors This Year

image

 

 

Whyte Ave Art Walk is coming back this year, but with a few differences!

It’s going to be held every weekend from June 11 to August 1 during the summertime, at the former Army and Navy Department Store on Whyte.

It is wheelchair accessible, and children under 12 get in free!

The cost to get in is $5, but on Fridays if you bring an Edmonton Food Bank donation, you get in free!

 

What’s better than searching for a new piece that would look gorgeous in your living room, made by a local artist????

 

Hours: 

Fridays 3pm-8pm

Saturdays/Sundays 10am-5pm

