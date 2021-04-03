Whyte Elephant Vintage Market at Army&Navy on Whyte

Maybe you’re making the big move in 2021 (as many are), and you need some quirky antiques and vintage knick knacks for your new crib.

If you’re missing the old Army and Navy building on Whyte Ave, here’s your shot to get back through those doors.

They’re mostly focused on vintage clothing, accessories, furniture and decor, but there will be handmade food, beer, spirits and other handmade gifts and goodies you can get your hands on!



The Whyte Elephant Vintage Market is taking over the Army and Navy building on Whyte April 17-18 11a-4p.