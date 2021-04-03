iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
11°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Whyte Elephant Vintage Market at Army&Navy on Whyte

charisse-kenion-9T0hl9Ro3Zg-unsplash

Maybe you’re making the big move in 2021 (as many are), and you need some quirky antiques and vintage knick knacks for your new crib. 

If you’re missing the old Army and Navy building on Whyte Ave, here’s your shot to get back through those doors.

They’re mostly focused on vintage clothing, accessories, furniture and decor, but there will be handmade food, beer, spirits and other handmade gifts and goodies you  can get your hands on!
 

The Whyte Elephant Vintage Market is taking over the Army and Navy building on Whyte April 17-18 11a-4p.

 

Contests