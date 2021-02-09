Winter Clothing urgently needed for Edmonton's Homeless Population
Yesterday on my way home from work I stopped in at Walmart to pick up a few things. On my way out there was a homeless man about my age in the parking lot. I called him over and gave him $20. He cried when I gave him the $20 bill and said he was going to buy some soup and a coffee to warm up. I asked if he was okay and he told me he was surviving then showed me his coat covered in burn holes. He told me he lit himself on fire last night trying to stay warm.
I drove home in tears thinking about this man and while I laid awake tossing and turning in my warm bed overnight I couldn’t help but think of him again and hope that he made it to one of the Shelters in Edmonton. All my brain kept saying is how can I help? It’s too cold to be outside.
I started looking around online and found out that there are a few places in Edmonton looking for monetary donations but also donations for warm clothes right now to help out our vulnerable population.
The Mustard Seed is in urgent need of:
-
Long Johns
-
Underwear winter jackets
-
Sweats/ hoodies ( unisex)
-
Warm hats and ski gloves
-
Hand warmers
-
Cleaning supplies
-
Garbage bags (approx. 360 per day, large and kitchen catcher size)
-
Plastic food take-out containers (1500 pcs, black bottoms w/ clear lids, 24 oz)
-
Disposable cutlery packs (1500 pcs)
-
Disinfectant wipes/sprays
-
Feminine hygiene products
-
HE laundry detergent
-
Commercial grade kitchen sanitizer (food safe)
-
Quat sanitizers
-
Sleep masks
-
Bottled water
-
New men’s clothing – size 34 and less jeans or pants, shirts, socks, underwear
-
New women’s clothing – underwear and bras
-
Foam ear plugs (150 pairs/night)
The Bissel Centre tweeted out that they’ve got a lot of winter clothing donations recently but they are still in need of gloves & men’s clothing.
UPDATE - Tons of clothing donations have flooded in. Our greatest need as of Feb 7th is gloves & men’s clothing (Jeans, sweatpants, sweatshirts, t-shirts etc.)— Bissell Centre (@BissellCentre) February 7, 2021
PLS NOTE: Our Donation Centre/Thrift Shop is CLOSED TODAY (Feb 7) and back open on Monday at 10am. #yeg #yegweather pic.twitter.com/0o2Qo9qYQK
Tipinawaw urgently needs Men's Clothing. Warm Jackets, Pants, Shoes, Socks, Underwear, Toques, Gloves, etc.— Bent Arrow (@BentArrowYEG) February 4, 2021
A massive thank you to everyone who has already and who continues to donate as the need continues to grow.
Drop off items@BissellCentre
Thrift Shop, at 8818 118 Ave pic.twitter.com/pDeEPj6DdA
So today I’m going to try to find the man that I met yesterday to give him some warm winter clothes and I’ll be donating the rest. I hope if you have extra warm clothes kicking around at your house you can help out by donating it too!
If you do see someone in distress outside in this extreme weather please call 211 + 3. A simple call can save a life.
Donations can be dropped off at these locations:
The Mustard Seed Community Support Centre
(Rear side of building)
10568 114 Street NW
Edmonton, AB T5H 3J7
Hours: Mon. – Fri.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bissell Thrift Shop & Sorting Centre
8818 - 118th Ave NW
Edmonton, AB T5B 0T4
Monday to Saturday 10-4
Saturday & Sunday 10 – 5