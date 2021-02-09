Winter Clothing urgently needed for Edmonton's Homeless Population

Yesterday on my way home from work I stopped in at Walmart to pick up a few things. On my way out there was a homeless man about my age in the parking lot. I called him over and gave him $20. He cried when I gave him the $20 bill and said he was going to buy some soup and a coffee to warm up. I asked if he was okay and he told me he was surviving then showed me his coat covered in burn holes. He told me he lit himself on fire last night trying to stay warm.

I drove home in tears thinking about this man and while I laid awake tossing and turning in my warm bed overnight I couldn’t help but think of him again and hope that he made it to one of the Shelters in Edmonton. All my brain kept saying is how can I help? It’s too cold to be outside.

I started looking around online and found out that there are a few places in Edmonton looking for monetary donations but also donations for warm clothes right now to help out our vulnerable population.

The Mustard Seed is in urgent need of:

Long Johns

Underwear winter jackets

Sweats/ hoodies ( unisex)

Warm hats and ski gloves

Hand warmers

Cleaning supplies

Garbage bags (approx. 360 per day, large and kitchen catcher size)

Plastic food take-out containers (1500 pcs, black bottoms w/ clear lids, 24 oz)

Disposable cutlery packs (1500 pcs)

Disinfectant wipes/sprays

Feminine hygiene products

HE laundry detergent

Commercial grade kitchen sanitizer (food safe)

Quat sanitizers

Sleep masks

Bottled water

New men’s clothing – size 34 and less jeans or pants, shirts, socks, underwear

New women’s clothing – underwear and bras

Foam ear plugs (150 pairs/night)

The Bissel Centre tweeted out that they’ve got a lot of winter clothing donations recently but they are still in need of gloves & men’s clothing.

UPDATE - Tons of clothing donations have flooded in. Our greatest need as of Feb 7th is gloves & men’s clothing (Jeans, sweatpants, sweatshirts, t-shirts etc.)



PLS NOTE: Our Donation Centre/Thrift Shop is CLOSED TODAY (Feb 7) and back open on Monday at 10am. #yeg #yegweather pic.twitter.com/0o2Qo9qYQK — Bissell Centre (@BissellCentre) February 7, 2021

Tipinawaw urgently needs Men's Clothing. Warm Jackets, Pants, Shoes, Socks, Underwear, Toques, Gloves, etc.



A massive thank you to everyone who has already and who continues to donate as the need continues to grow.

Drop off items@BissellCentre

Thrift Shop, at 8818 118 Ave pic.twitter.com/pDeEPj6DdA — Bent Arrow (@BentArrowYEG) February 4, 2021

So today I’m going to try to find the man that I met yesterday to give him some warm winter clothes and I’ll be donating the rest. I hope if you have extra warm clothes kicking around at your house you can help out by donating it too!

If you do see someone in distress outside in this extreme weather please call 211 + 3. A simple call can save a life.

Donations can be dropped off at these locations:

The Mustard Seed Community Support Centre

(Rear side of building)

10568 114 Street NW

Edmonton, AB T5H 3J7

Hours: Mon. – Fri.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.





Bissell Thrift Shop & Sorting Centre

8818 - 118th Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T5B 0T4

Monday to Saturday 10-4

Saturday & Sunday 10 – 5





- Katie Stanners