Woman goes Viral after using Gorilla Glue in her Hair Accidentally

image

Have you ever wanted a gorgeous hairstyle to stay forever? Sounds like a good idea! Maybe in practice, there might be a few cons. 

Her name is Tessica, hailing from Louisiana, and she mentioned in the video that her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month!!!

It looks great though, I definitely wouldn't have guessed that she used industrial strength Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive as hairspray. 

She did it by accident and mentions that her hair has been this way for a month. 

 

Leave it to the Internet, she went super viral and trended on Twitter,amassing a ton of followers who are eager to see if she's okay while they cheer her on!

 This caught the attention of a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills who is going to do a pricy procedure to remove the glue from her hair FOR FREE!

YES INTERNET. BLESS. 

TMZ has the latest.

