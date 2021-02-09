Woman goes Viral after using Gorilla Glue in her Hair Accidentally

Have you ever wanted a gorgeous hairstyle to stay forever? Sounds like a good idea! Maybe in practice, there might be a few cons.

Her name is Tessica, hailing from Louisiana, and she mentioned in the video that her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month!!!

It looks great though, I definitely wouldn't have guessed that she used industrial strength Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive as hairspray.

She did it by accident and mentions that her hair has been this way for a month.