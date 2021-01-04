iHeartRadio

World Juniors 50/50 starts at 1.9 mil today after ticket isn't claimed

Hockey Canada

It's Alberta wide. 

We are the 50/50 capital of the World in my books and we are proving it once again. After the last World Juniors game 50/50 ticket went unclaimed the one today starts at 1.9 million...
Quick send this to a family member and tell them! The World Juniors 50 50 have been noteworthy in not being plagued by service issues that the Oilers had to deal with during the bubble.

Around 2pm the pot was at 4 million. 

