iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
14°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

‘World's First Active Gaming Facility Just Opened a Location in Edmonton’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdWcZrkp2HN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

Playing arcade games are fun and all but why not try arcade style games that require a bit of physical activity? 

 

Instead of hitting the gym go and check out Activate in South Common! They’ve got 9 different game rooms for you to try with a total of 10 levels each! 

 

It’s a perfect way to put your brain to the test! 

 

You need at least 3 players to play a game so bring some friends along with you, it’s also probably safe to book a time online & maybe a towel too cause you could get a little sweaty! - @caitlynlepp

 

Here’s the list of Rooms to check out: Explore Rooms

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Activate (@activatecanada)

12

Contests