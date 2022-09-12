‘World's First Active Gaming Facility Just Opened a Location in Edmonton’
Playing arcade games are fun and all but why not try arcade style games that require a bit of physical activity?
Instead of hitting the gym go and check out Activate in South Common! They’ve got 9 different game rooms for you to try with a total of 10 levels each!
It’s a perfect way to put your brain to the test!
You need at least 3 players to play a game so bring some friends along with you, it’s also probably safe to book a time online & maybe a towel too cause you could get a little sweaty! - @caitlynlepp
Here’s the list of Rooms to check out: Explore Rooms