World’s First ‘Green Carnival’ is Making its Way to Edmonton This Weekend
We’re kicking off summer the right way…with an all Green Carnival!
For a little over a decade, Sustainival has been using renewable energy with just wind, solar, and biodiesel to put on a fantastic Carnival!
This family-friendly event includes rides like the Ferris Wheel and Carousel or you can get a little wild and explore the other rides like The Zipper!
If you want to see what this Carnival is all about, it's running from June 9th-12th at Kingsway mall and entrance is FREE!
Check it out! - @caitlynlepp