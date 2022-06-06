iHeartRadio

World’s First ‘Green Carnival’ is Making its Way to Edmonton This Weekend

https://sustainival.com/the-midway/attractions/

 

We’re kicking off summer the right way…with an all Green Carnival! 

 

For a little over a decade, Sustainival has been using renewable energy with just wind, solar, and biodiesel to put on a fantastic Carnival! 

 

This family-friendly event includes rides like the Ferris Wheel and Carousel or you can get a little wild and explore the other rides like The Zipper! 

 

If you want to see what this Carnival is all about, it's running from June 9th-12th at Kingsway mall and entrance is FREE!

 

Check it out! - @caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sustainival (@sustainival)

12

