YEG favorite Doughnut Party set to reopen Friday

The doughhnut drought is over! Call your friends!

The pandemic has been tough on everyone even doughnuts :(

Friday, Doughnut Party is set to reopen in it's Brewery District location in Edmonton.

One of the cities most popular doughnut locations Doughnut Party has set up shop in the Brewery District and in Ritchie (which will remain temporarily closed.)

Need delivery? The shop is also providing that as well but you will have to order ahead of time!

Doughnut Party said on instagram they have been taking the time closed to be busy coming up with new treats :)

You can check them out here: https://www.doughnutparty.ca/order-shop

Here are some of their hits from instagram.