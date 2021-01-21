iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-4°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

YEG favorite Doughnut Party set to reopen Friday

DoughnutParty IG

The doughhnut drought is over! Call your friends!  

The pandemic has been tough on everyone even doughnuts :( 

Friday, Doughnut Party is set to reopen in it's Brewery District location in Edmonton.

One of the cities most popular doughnut locations Doughnut Party has set up shop in the Brewery District and in Ritchie (which will remain temporarily closed.)

Need delivery? The shop is also providing that as well but you will have to order ahead of time!

Doughnut Party said on instagram they have been taking the time closed to be busy coming up with new treats :) 

You can check them out here: https://www.doughnutparty.ca/order-shop

Here are some of their hits from instagram.

Contests