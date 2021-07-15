YEG hot pot restaurant has robot servers
2 things...
1) Hot Pot is amazing and delicious.
2) This robot server is hilarious and awesome!
Chili Hot Pot Chinese Restaurant in Edmonton is where you can find this.
7219 104 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 4B8
As the tik tok from Ms.HangryFoodie states there is an all you can eat option as well. Follow her on tik tok she hits up the best spots in this city!
Would you be down for more robot servers?
@mshangryfoodie
Are robot servers the new future? ##yeg ##edmonton ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ Spongebob - Dante9k