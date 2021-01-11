YEG Icewall set to officially open for use
Well this looks nifty! Mask and gear up for a truly unique experience here in Edmonton.
Bonus if you are a Rock Jungle (Factory and Boulders) belay tags can be used here as well. Times will need to be booked in advance.
More info can be found here https://accedmonton.ca/acc-edmonton-ice-wall/
The @yegaccicewall officially opens for ice climbing tomorrow!— Edmonton Ski Club (@EdmontonSkiClub) January 11, 2021
.
Climbing times must be booked in advance & belay tags are REQUIRED. Belay tags from @rockjunglefit can be used or you can get a tag evenings and weekends. More details on our website including covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/UuDJ6KrRj3