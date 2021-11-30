YEG Prairie Fish ‘n’ Chips shutting its storefront at end of month

We will be closing our storefront permanently on January 1st. But it’s not all bad news…



We have loved being your go to spot for 🐠 & 🍟 for over 5 years and we want to celebrate our last month with you with incredible deals you can’t resist. So please come enjoy a last (or 2 or 3 or 5) meals or pickups with us over the month of December. If you’ve got gift cards, now is the time to use them up. You will still be able to find us on @skipthedishes in mid January after a much needed staff break, or visit us @thecommonyeg

This decision doesn’t come easy. The pandemic combined with our name change (wouldn’t change it FOR THE WORLD, we knew this was a risk we’d run and we stand behind it) and general overfishing and supply issues have all contributed to it not being sustainable for us anymore. We thank you for for all your support over these years and will miss seeing you in our cozy little space 💙