YEG River Valley gondola early plans get greenlight from YEG officials Ty Jordan The view from one side of the river. @ImTyJordan Remember that gondola that they were talking about getting in the Edmonton River Valley? Well it looks like EARLY stages for the plans have been given the greenlight from Edmonton City officials. The private corporation is not asking for any funding from the city at the moment. We still could be a far way aways from getting a gondola built here but it looks like the early cable work for the plans are being layed. More below View this post on Instagram A post shared by URBA Edmonton | YEG (@urbaedmonton) WATCH: Man pose as mannequin to scare friend This is one of the better pranks I have come across in my day. Yes this is a video you need to see to truly believe. He pulled it off so well and it looks real. Prank idea 101. If you miss being at the bar you can now buy 'Bar Smells' Candles Miller lite has released a limited line of Candles inspired by classic bar scents called "Bar Smells" with all profits going to support the service industry. The Internet is Furious about the ranking of 'Sexiest Bald Men Alive' The Independent released an article ranking what the Internet perceived to be the Sexiest Bald Men alive....and the Internet had a few things to say about it.