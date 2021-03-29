iHeartRadio

YEG River Valley gondola early plans get greenlight from YEG officials

The view from one side of the river. @ImTyJordan

Remember that gondola that they were talking about getting in the Edmonton River Valley?

Well it looks like EARLY stages for the plans have been given the greenlight from Edmonton City officials.

The private corporation is not asking for any funding from the city at the moment.

We still could be a far way aways from getting a gondola built here but it looks like the early cable work for the plans are being layed. 

More below

