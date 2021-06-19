YEG’s Black-Owned Market is Returning this July

Last year in July, Black creators and volunteers in Edmonton banded together to create YEG’s first Black-Owned Market!

Last year there was literally a line wrapping around the block of people waiting to get in!

A live DJ, everyone masked up enjoying the sun and supporting local businesses, it really made everything feel like normal when we were barely at the beginning of the pandemic restrictions.

And it’s BACK.

BOM YEG is taking place July 24th, 11am-5pm @ Victoria School (10210 108th Ave NW) in the SE parking lot.

DJ Juice will be spinning tunes, it’s going to be awesome!

RSVP for the event HERE so that the volunteers know how many people to plan for and expect!!