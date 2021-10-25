Yoga and tacos event happening in Edmonton Ty Jordan UNSPLASH: Ginny Rose Stewart/Jeswin Thomas What is a better way to finish a yoga session? Some tacos! I am always sooooo hungry after a yoga session so I think this would be perfect! It looks like the fine folks at El Cortez, YEG Date, and the Mobile Yoga Studio have teamed up for this awesome event happening November 9th. Head on down to the tequila cellar for some yoga and then finish it off with some delicious tacos at El Cortez! Sounds like an excellent date to me! For more info (ticket prices/covid protocols and more) follow this link here: https://tinyurl.com/524prape View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Cortez Mexican Kitchen (@elcortezyeg) Alec Baldwin releases twitter statement Following the terrible incident that seemingly has encapsulated Hollywood and the entire World heading into this weekend. WATCH: Uncharted gets first trailer | Tom Holland Fortune favors the bold. Watch the official trailer for #UnchartedMovie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Flair Airlines adding 11 new non-stop flights from YEG Flair Airlines is adding a new aircraft to it's Edmonton Base and announced it will be adding 11 new non-stop flights from the Edmonton International Airport. VIDEO: Set tour of HBO's The Last Of Us in Edmonton High quality video set tour of The Last of Us shooting in Edmonton. The video covers the main areas of the shoot and is worth checking out at a breezy 6 minute-ish run time! Edmonton Boy with Autism Gains Community Support with Yard Care Business Terrell Julien is capturing the hearts of Edmontonians with his self made business ventures. Watch: Listen to Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Voice in New Trailer I think he’s going to be my new favourite Batman It's Municipal Election Day in Edmonton today Here's what you need to know about the municipal election day in Edmonton today. Get a Peachy Photo with this Juicy Masterpiece In the Oliver community, they've gotten together to paint a crosswalk that will remind drivers to slow down for pedestrians while also looking gorgeous! Edmonton set for colder winter but snowless Halloween? It looks like over here in Western Canada we are set for a colder winter once again. Oh joy, oh good. Aren't we all excited for this? The deafening sound of silence is settling in. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 104.9 Virgin Radio's Heads or Fails The $20K Ultimate Home Furniture Makeover Courtesy of Konto Furniture Win Tickets To See JoJo