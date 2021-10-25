iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Yoga and tacos event happening in Edmonton

UNSPLASH: Ginny Rose Stewart/Jeswin Thomas

What is a better way to finish a yoga session? Some tacos! I am always sooooo hungry after a yoga session so I think this would be perfect! 

It looks like the fine folks at El Cortez, YEG Date, and the Mobile Yoga Studio have teamed up for this awesome event happening November 9th.

Head on down to the tequila cellar for some yoga and then finish it off with some delicious tacos at El Cortez! Sounds like an excellent date to me!

For more info (ticket prices/covid protocols and more) follow this link here: https://tinyurl.com/524prape

12

Contests