You Can Buy A Giant Box of Mini Chocolate Eggs From Purdys This Easter
This year I think Easter Egg hunts is something we’ll still be able to enjoy amidst the pandemic. Purdys has been bringing all your chocolate needs in Canada since 1907!! They know what Canadians love, (let’s not forget they did come up with the hedgehog chocolates)...
Every year they roll out a couple new items for the holiday, and this years additions are pretty wicked.
My favourite that I had to point out obviously… the 6.8 KG box of individually wrapped chocolate mini eggs is PHENOMENAL, and for the ripe price of 300.00 dollars, like I said - worth it.