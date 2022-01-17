You can get FREE popcorn from Cineplex in Canada this week
Wednesday January 19th... Are you reading this past this date? Then it's too late! If not, you have time!
Cineplex Canada is going to giveaway a free bag of popcorn to celebrate National Popcorn day.
The press release states you just have to purchase 1 movie ticket with your SCENE card to get the promotion. Or order delivery if you live somewhere that theatres are closed during the pandemic.
Popcorn fans are also encouraged to share their love for the snack staple over social media, using the hashtag #NationalPopcornDay. Cineplex's social channels are sure to be popping as well; be sure to check out Facebook (Facebook.com/Cineplex), Twitter (@CineplexMovies) and Instagram (@CineplexMovies) for delicious content and brand-new GIPHY stickers!
To score the signature snack, ticketholders can visit any Cineplex theatre across the country, where open, and scan their Scene+ membership card or barcode using the Scene+ app. For more information, guests can visit Cineplex.com.
For movie lovers who can't make it to the theatre, or in provinces where theatres are temporarily closed, hot and buttery Cineplex popcorn can be delivered right to their door! In partnership with SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, Cineplex is including a bonus bag of popcorn in all orders placed on National Popcorn Day. To claim a free popcorn, simply download the SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats app, search "Cineplex" and order your favourite Cineplex snacks, and a bag of popcorn will be automatically added to your order. Learn more about this exclusive offer here.