You can meet Neville from Harry Potter here in Alberta

Warner Bros. Pictures

You will have a chance to meet Mr.Longbottom come this September here in Alberta! Is it true everyone thinks he aged the best out of all the cast members of the franchise juggernaut?

The Calgary Expo announced he will be there this September. 

Tickets are already on sale now with some of the stars of Lucifer also in attendance. 

 

