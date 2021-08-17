You can meet Neville from Harry Potter here in Alberta
You will have a chance to meet Mr.Longbottom come this September here in Alberta! Is it true everyone thinks he aged the best out of all the cast members of the franchise juggernaut?
The Calgary Expo announced he will be there this September.
Tickets are already on sale now with some of the stars of Lucifer also in attendance.
Gryffindors REJOICE! Neville Longbottom is coming to Calgary! Meet Matthew Lewis at CALGARY EXPO: LIMITED EDITION. Get your tickets TODAY! https://t.co/q8ZIO2gNMr pic.twitter.com/3kTfWXekoB— Calgary Expo (@Calgaryexpo) August 17, 2021
It's good to be bad. The cast of Lucifer is ready to heat things up in Calgary! Meet DB Woodside and Kevin Alejandro at CALGARY EXPO: LIMITED EDITION. Get your tickets TODAY! https://t.co/PheVnB0Xh6 pic.twitter.com/AWtoagJsdI— Calgary Expo (@Calgaryexpo) August 12, 2021