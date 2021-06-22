iHeartRadio

Logo

21°C
You can now book Lime Scooters with Uber in Edmonton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xs4Z16z7Hhc

Edmonton is the first city to use Uber for booking lime scooters which is pretty cool. As of yesterday you can now book them with Uber by using the Uber app “2-wheels” button to see which Lime Scooters are nearby.

The Scooters to Uber riders will be $0.35 a minute plus a $1.15 fee to unlock the scooter.

Ottawa will be the next city where the service will be available and soon other cities as well.

More Details available on DAILY HIVE EDMONTON.

- Katie Stanners

 

