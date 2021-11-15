You can now play video games on Netflix in Canada

Level 1: Your Netflix Membership Is Your All-Access Pass

All you need is a Netflix subscription — there’s no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. (Don’t let the demogorgon tell you otherwise).

Level 2: Android and iOS Friendly

Our mobile games are currently available on Android and iOS devices when you log into your Netflix profile:

Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download.

Members on an iOS mobile phone will see a dedicated games row where you can select any game to download.

Members on an Android or iOS tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

Level 3: Players Around the World Welcome

Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English.

Level 4: And Yes, That Means Every Profile on Your Account

Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. If you hit your device limit— we’ll let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot.

Level 5: Adults Only

We know how important child safety is to the parents, caregivers and guardians on our service. So these games are not available on kids profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.

Level 6: No Connection? No Problem!

While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.

Level 7: We’re Catering to Every Kind of Player

Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.

And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.

So what are you waiting for? Let the games begin 🎮📱.