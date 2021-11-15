You can now play video games on Netflix in Canada
Cloud gaming seems to be the future and Netflix is tossing their hat into the ring! Got Netflix, try giving some games a go!
Not sure what 'Cloud Gaming' is? Google Stadia currently leads the pack, with XCloud from Xbox, Luna from Amazon, and GeForce Now all in the mix as well!
It looks like Netflix is now begining to text the waters as well!
With the initial services listed above you can play AAA games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or the newly released Far Cry 6 without even having to download a thing!
Netflix gaming is just tapping into this with some early 'mobile-esque games' - here is how it works!
Level 1: Your Netflix Membership Is Your All-Access Pass
All you need is a Netflix subscription — there’s no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. (Don’t let the demogorgon tell you otherwise).
Level 2: Android and iOS Friendly
Our mobile games are currently available on Android and iOS devices when you log into your Netflix profile:
-
Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download.
-
Members on an iOS mobile phone will see a dedicated games row where you can select any game to download.
-
Members on an Android or iOS tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.
Level 3: Players Around the World Welcome
Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English.
Level 4: And Yes, That Means Every Profile on Your Account
Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. If you hit your device limit— we’ll let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot.
Level 5: Adults Only
We know how important child safety is to the parents, caregivers and guardians on our service. So these games are not available on kids profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.
Level 6: No Connection? No Problem!
While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.
Level 7: We’re Catering to Every Kind of Player
Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.
And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.
So what are you waiting for? Let the games begin 🎮📱.
Hop on and give Netflix gaming a go!
If you did click this post hoping to play some bigger games over streaming well then I think you owe yourself to give Google Stadia a try!
We tried it over here at 104.9 Virgin Radio and were very pleased with the results.