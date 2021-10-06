iHeartRadio

Zodiac Killer has been identified according to investigators

Sketch of the Zodiac Killer via Wikipedia

Well this was not the plot twist I expected to get in 2021. If you are a true crime fan, I guess get ready for a million billion podcasts about this in the next few days...Or years..

The Zodiac Killer has been identified as Gary Francis Poste according to a team of independent investigators.

Several outlets are reporting this claim.

Maybe they can now finish that movie they made about it...

 

