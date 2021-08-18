iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Zoobrew: A Beer Carnival at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this Friday

https://www.pexels.com/photo/adorable-animal-animal-photography-bear-355277/

Well.. I like animals and beer! The Edmonton Valley Zoo is having a beer Carnival this Friday! It’s an 18+ event from 5 – 11pm. Could be a great date night or a friend night. Wander around the zoo and drink some craft beer, spirits or wine. There’s going to be some live entertainment from local artists as well.

https://www.facebook.com/events/edmonton-valley-zoo/zoobrew-2021/1141893222974798/

https://www.facebook.com/events/edmonton-valley-zoo/zoobrew-2021/1141893222974798/

Tickets are $26.35 each and tickets are sold in time slots. Get more details here!

- Katie Stanners

12

Contests