Zoobrew: A Beer Carnival at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this Friday

Well.. I like animals and beer! The Edmonton Valley Zoo is having a beer Carnival this Friday! It’s an 18+ event from 5 – 11pm. Could be a great date night or a friend night. Wander around the zoo and drink some craft beer, spirits or wine. There’s going to be some live entertainment from local artists as well.

https://www.facebook.com/events/edmonton-valley-zoo/zoobrew-2021/1141893222974798/

Tickets are $26.35 each and tickets are sold in time slots. Get more details here!

- Katie Stanners