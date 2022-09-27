iHeartRadio

Alberta Beef & Pumpkin Stew

Alberta Beef & Pumpkin Stew

Ingredients:

1 pound (453 grams) Alberta Beef stewing cubes

1 pound (453 grams) Pumpkin, cubed

2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 Onion, chopped

2 tablespoons flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 large potato, peeled, cubed

1 can chopped Tomatoes (14 oz)

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup Beef Stock

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon dried thyme

Parsley to garnish

Recipe:

  1. Heat the Butter in a large pot – saute the Onion until soft – remove the Onion and keep aside.
  2. Dust the Beef cubes with the seasoned Flour – brown in the same pot as was used for the Onion.
  3. Return the Onion to the pot and add the Pumpkin, Potato cubes, Tomatoes, Sugar, Stock, Salt and Thyme – bring to the boil then reduce heat and simmer 25 – 30 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked – add a little water if needed halfway through cooking.