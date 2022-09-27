Alberta Beef & Pumpkin Stew
Ingredients:
1 pound (453 grams) Alberta Beef stewing cubes
1 pound (453 grams) Pumpkin, cubed
2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter
1 Onion, chopped
2 tablespoons flour, seasoned with salt and pepper
1 large potato, peeled, cubed
1 can chopped Tomatoes (14 oz)
1 tablespoon sugar
1 cup Beef Stock
1 tablespoon of kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon dried thyme
Parsley to garnish
Recipe:
- Heat the Butter in a large pot – saute the Onion until soft – remove the Onion and keep aside.
- Dust the Beef cubes with the seasoned Flour – brown in the same pot as was used for the Onion.
- Return the Onion to the pot and add the Pumpkin, Potato cubes, Tomatoes, Sugar, Stock, Salt and Thyme – bring to the boil then reduce heat and simmer 25 – 30 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked – add a little water if needed halfway through cooking.