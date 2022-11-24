iHeartRadio

Alberta Pork Schnitzel

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 Alberta Pork Cutlets
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3/4 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 4 oz butter (100g)
  • 2 eggs, beaten

INSTRUCTIONS

  1.  Wash pork and dry on paper towel.
  2. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika.
  3. Set up a breading station with a bowl of flour, a bowl of beaten eggs, and a bowl of bread crumbs
  4. Dip in flour, then the beaten eggs, and finally in the bread crumbs.
  5. Heat butter in large skillet on medium heat and place schnitzel in pan.
  6. Brown well on both sides in the pan on medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes (approximately 7 to 10 minutes per side).