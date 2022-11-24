Alberta Pork Schnitzel
INGREDIENTS
- 4 Alberta Pork Cutlets
- 1 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp pepper
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 4 oz butter (100g)
- 2 eggs, beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash pork and dry on paper towel.
- Season with salt, pepper, and paprika.
- Set up a breading station with a bowl of flour, a bowl of beaten eggs, and a bowl of bread crumbs
- Dip in flour, then the beaten eggs, and finally in the bread crumbs.
- Heat butter in large skillet on medium heat and place schnitzel in pan.
- Brown well on both sides in the pan on medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes (approximately 7 to 10 minutes per side).