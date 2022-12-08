Banj's Ultimate Meat Lover's Frittata
BANJ'S ULTIMATE MEAT LOVERS' FRITTATA
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup cooked, crumbled Banj's Smokehouse Hardwood Smoked Bacon
- 1 cup cooked, cubed Ban'j Classic Mountain Park Ham
- 2 cups of other Banj's deli meat
- 1 dozen eggs
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper.
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a cast iron skillet on medium-low heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet.
- Chop the meats and gently pour them into the egg mixture.
- Distribute shredded cheese evenly over the top of the frittata. Use the back of a spoon to gently press the ingredients into the egg mixture.
- Cook the frittata over medium heat until the eggs begin to set around the edges. At that point, the oven will continue the frittata’s cooking process for you.
- Bake the frittata in preheated oven for 8 – 10 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Allow the frittata to rest for a few minutes before serving.