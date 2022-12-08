iHeartRadio

Banj's Ultimate Meat Lover's Frittata

BANJ'S ULTIMATE MEAT LOVERS' FRITTATA

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup cooked, crumbled Banj's Smokehouse Hardwood Smoked Bacon
  • 1 cup cooked, cubed Ban'j Classic Mountain Park Ham
  • 2 cups of other Banj's deli meat
  • 1 dozen eggs
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons butter

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 400 F.      
  2. Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. 
  3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a cast iron skillet on medium-low heat. Pour egg mixture into skillet.
  4. Chop the meats and gently pour them into the egg mixture.   
  5. Distribute shredded cheese evenly over the top of the frittata.  Use the back of a spoon to gently press the ingredients into the egg mixture.         
  6. Cook the frittata over medium heat until the eggs begin to set around the edges. At that point, the oven will continue the frittata’s cooking process for you.   
  7. Bake the frittata in preheated oven for 8 – 10 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Allow the frittata to rest for a few minutes before serving.
