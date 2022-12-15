iHeartRadio

Breakfast For Dinner

DSC_8387

FRESON BROS. BREAKFAST FOR DINNER

INGREDIENTS 

  • 8 Freson Bros. Sourdough Slices
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup full-fat milk
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 8 slices Banj's Smokehouse Bacon
  • 4 links Ivan's Breakfast Sausage
  • 100% maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Line 2 baking sheets with foil or parchment paper. Arrange bacon in a single layer on one baking sheet and Ivan’s breakfast sausages on one layer of the other baking sheet.
  3. Put both baking sheets in the oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes until your desired doneness. Once finished, remove from oven & transfer bacon & sausages to paper-towel-lined plate, or serving dish.
  4. Add the milk, eggs, spice, and cream to a mixing bowl & whisk everything together. Pour the egg mixture into a casserole dish. Place the bread into the egg mixture to coat evenly, then flip it to coat the other side.
  5. Heat up a non-stick pan on medium and add the butter. Once the butter is melted add 2 slices of the soaked bread to the pan. Leave to cook until the bottom is golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the bread and cook the other side until it is golden also.
  6. Transfer the toast to a plate or serving dish. Cook the remaining bread, repeating soaking and cooking for each slice.
  7. Serve warm with maple syrup!