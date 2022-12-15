Breakfast For Dinner
FRESON BROS. BREAKFAST FOR DINNER
INGREDIENTS
- 8 Freson Bros. Sourdough Slices
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup full-fat milk
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp butter
- 8 slices Banj's Smokehouse Bacon
- 4 links Ivan's Breakfast Sausage
- 100% maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Line 2 baking sheets with foil or parchment paper. Arrange bacon in a single layer on one baking sheet and Ivan’s breakfast sausages on one layer of the other baking sheet.
- Put both baking sheets in the oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes until your desired doneness. Once finished, remove from oven & transfer bacon & sausages to paper-towel-lined plate, or serving dish.
- Add the milk, eggs, spice, and cream to a mixing bowl & whisk everything together. Pour the egg mixture into a casserole dish. Place the bread into the egg mixture to coat evenly, then flip it to coat the other side.
- Heat up a non-stick pan on medium and add the butter. Once the butter is melted add 2 slices of the soaked bread to the pan. Leave to cook until the bottom is golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the bread and cook the other side until it is golden also.
- Transfer the toast to a plate or serving dish. Cook the remaining bread, repeating soaking and cooking for each slice.
- Serve warm with maple syrup!