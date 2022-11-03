Classic Alberta Beef Patty Melt
Ingredients:
1.5 lb Alberta Ground Beef (700g)
8 slices German Rye Sourdough Bread
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
2 tbsp butter
1 large onion, sliced
8 tbsps mayonnaise
8 slices sharp cheddar cheese
Recipe:
- Season ground beef with salt and pepper; divide into 4 equal-sized balls. Shape each ball as close as possible to the shape of the bread.
- Make an indentation in the centre of each patty with your thumb to help keep them flat while cooking.
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until soft and translucent (5-7 minutes).
- Transfer onions to a bowl and set aside. Turn the heat to medium-high. Place beef patties into the same skillet and cook until desired doneness (approx. 3-5 minutes per side).
- Ensure the internal tempurature is 170°F.
- Spread 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise on one side of each slice of bread.
- Place 4 slices of bread mayonnaise-side down in the skillet. Top each with 1 slice of cheese, 1 beef patty, 1/4 of the onions, the second slice of cheese, and another slice of bread, mayonnaise-side up.
- Cook bread until golden brown and the cheese has started to melt (approx. 3-4 minutes). Flip each sandwich over and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes.