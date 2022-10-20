iHeartRadio

Garlic Butter Alberta Pork Chops

Garlic Butter Alberta Pork Chops

Ingredients

  4 bone-in (centre cut) Alberta pork loin chops

kosher Salt for seasoning

freshly ground black pepper for seasoning

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter-divided

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp fresh chopped thyme

6 cloves garlic - minced

Recipe:

  1.  Generously season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chops, 1 tbsp of butter, and sprigs of fresh thyme to the skillet.
  3. Cook the pork chops for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until the outside is golden and the internal temperature reads 145ºF (or a little below) with a digital meat thermometer.
  4. Add the remaining butter, minced garlic, and chopped thyme to the skillet. Use a spoon to drizzle the garlic butter sauce over the pork chops before flipping the pork chops over and spooning the garlic butter over the pork chops on the other side. Repeat for 1-2 minutes.
  5. Immediately remove pork chops from the skillet and serve with your favourite sides!