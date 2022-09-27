Garlic & Ginger Alberta Chicken Thighs
Ingredients:
2 lbs (908g) skin-on chicken thighs
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons minced peeled ginger
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
Freshly ground pepper
Vegetable oil, for the grill
1 tablespoon of kosher salt
Recipe:
- Combine the chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, juice and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal and shake to coat the chicken with the marinade. Refrigerate 1 hour.
- Remove chicken from the bag and discard the marinade. Season with salt.
- On the Grill: Preheat a grill to medium high and oil the grate. Grill the chicken skin-side down until marked, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip and continue to grill until cooked through, about 5 more minutes.
In the Oven: Pre-heat the oven to 375°F. Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 30-40 minutes in the middle of the oven, or until the surface turn golden brown, slightly charred and inside is cooked through.
Ensure the internal temperature 170°F.
Let rest 5 minutes before serving.