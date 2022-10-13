Ivan's The Original German Sausage One Pan Bake
Ingredients
1 pkg Ivan’s The Original German Sausage (4-5 links)
4 medium yellow potatoes
4 Leffers Brothers Organic Carrots
2 medium onions
2 tbsp avocado oil
2.5 tsp Italian seasoning
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
2 tbsp kosher salt
Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Peel and chop potatoes into 1” chunks, peel and chop carrots into 1.5” chunks and slice onions into 2” chunks.
- Combine vegetables into a bowl and coat with 2 tbsp avocado oil, toss to coat evenly. Add salt, Italian seasoning, garlic and onion powder. Stir well to coat vegetables evenly.
- On a baking pan spread out vegetables evenly, ensuring no vegetables overlap to achieve best cooking results. Bake for 20 minutes.
- While vegetables are baking, cut Ivan’s sausage into 1.5” pieces, retaining skin. Take pan out of the oven and toss vegetables to flip. Add Ivan’s sausage between vegetables.