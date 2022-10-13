iHeartRadio

Ivan's The Original German Sausage One Pan Bake

Ivan's The Original German Sausage One Pan Bake

Ingredients 

1 pkg Ivan’s The Original German Sausage (4-5 links)

4 medium yellow potatoes

4 Leffers Brothers Organic Carrots

2 medium onions

2 tbsp avocado oil

2.5 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tbsp kosher salt

Recipe:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Peel and chop potatoes into 1” chunks, peel and chop carrots into 1.5” chunks and slice onions into 2” chunks.
  3. Combine vegetables into a bowl and coat with 2 tbsp avocado oil, toss to coat evenly. Add salt, Italian seasoning, garlic and onion powder. Stir well to coat vegetables evenly.
  4. On a baking pan spread out vegetables evenly, ensuring no vegetables overlap to achieve best cooking results. Bake for 20 minutes.
  5. While vegetables are baking, cut Ivan’s sausage into 1.5” pieces, retaining skin. Take pan out of the oven and toss vegetables to flip. Add Ivan’s sausage between vegetables.