Ivan's Traditional Pork Sausage Hash

Ivan's Traditional Pork Sausage Hash

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb (454g) Ivan's Traditional Pork Sausage
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 medium Leffers Brothers Organic carrots, grated
  • 1 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 3 cups diced cooked potatoes
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Remove the sausage from its casing.
  2. In a large cast-iron or another heavy skillet, cook the sausage meat over medium heat until no longer pink; drain.
  3. Add the onion, carrots and green pepper; cook until tender.
  4. Stir in the potatoes, salt and pepper.
  5. Reduce heat; cook and stir until lightly browned and heated through about 20 minutes.
