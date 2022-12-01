Ivan's Traditional Pork Sausage Hash
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb (454g) Ivan's Traditional Pork Sausage
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 medium Leffers Brothers Organic carrots, grated
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 3 cups diced cooked potatoes
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Remove the sausage from its casing.
- In a large cast-iron or another heavy skillet, cook the sausage meat over medium heat until no longer pink; drain.
- Add the onion, carrots and green pepper; cook until tender.
- Stir in the potatoes, salt and pepper.
- Reduce heat; cook and stir until lightly browned and heated through about 20 minutes.