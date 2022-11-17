Quick Alberta Beef Stir Fry
Ingredients
1 lb Alberta Beef Stir Fry
1 1/2 cups Fresh broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks
2 carrots, thinly sliced
1 green onion, chopped
1 tsp minced garlic
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
Recipe:
- Heat vegetable oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir beef until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove beef aside and add broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, green onion, and garlic to the center of the wok. Cook and stir vegetables for 2 minutes.
- Add beef back into vegetables and season with soy sauce and sesame seeds. Continue to cook and stir until vegetables are tender about 2 more minutes.