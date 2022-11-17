iHeartRadio

Quick Alberta Beef Stir Fry

Ingredients

1 lb Alberta Beef Stir Fry

1 1/2 cups Fresh broccoli florets

1 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

2 carrots, thinly sliced

1 green onion, chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

Recipe:

  1. Heat vegetable oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir beef until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove beef aside and add broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, green onion, and garlic to the center of the wok. Cook and stir vegetables for 2 minutes.
  2. Add beef back into vegetables and season with soy sauce and sesame seeds. Continue to cook and stir until vegetables are tender about 2 more minutes.