"Cooler Corn" Is Going Viral - Have You Tried It?

CoolerCorn. Text

Cooler Corn is the internet's best kept secret. In the future, when we're able to have large parties again, if you need a lot of corn within 30 minutes, this is the answer!

-Grab a cooler, clean it extensively. 

-Add your corn without the husks.

-Carefully pour a few kettles of boiled water in the cooler with the corn.

-Close the lid and leave it closed for 30 minutes.

-The corn will be perfectly cooked AND it can last for hours.

-Add your seasoning and eat. all. the. corn. Or share if you like. Whichever!

 

 

 

 

