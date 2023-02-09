Kat's next Blog
I. LOVE.PIZZA. - I mean it’s pretty much a weekly thing for me. One time I actually had pizza delivered to a bar (with permission) BECAUSE I LOVE PIZZA THAT MUCH. That being said, these are MY Top 10 Za Spots in Hali. Totally IMO of course, so if you think I'm missing a place LET ME KNOW!
Salvatore’s
On The Wedge
Dimitri’s
Salvatore’s
Recommend -"The Sicilian Pizza"
On The Wedge
Recommend - "Moon Pie"
Dimitri’s
Recommend- "Shawarma Pizza"
Piatto Pizzeria
Recommend -"The Stephanie"
