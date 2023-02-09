Kat's next Blog

Pizza night with the fam 🍕🍕🍕 My mouth was finally feeling a little better this evening and I was able to nibble on a teeny slice of this pesto/veggie/feta baby and it was GLORIOUS 🙌🏼 Real food, oh how I've missed you. ✨

A post shared by Hannah Magee, RD, PDt 🥑 (@hannahmagee_rd) on Aug 21, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT