Kat's next Blog

Kat's Blog-PIZZA HALI
I. LOVE.PIZZA. - I mean it’s pretty much a weekly thing for me. One time I actually had pizza delivered to a bar (with permission) BECAUSE I LOVE PIZZA THAT MUCH. That being said, these are MY Top 10 Za Spots in Hali. Totally IMO of course, so if you think I'm missing a place LET ME KNOW!

Salvatore’s

Recommend -"The Sicilian Pizza"



On The Wedge

Recommend - "Moon Pie"



Dimitri’s

Recommend- "Shawarma Pizza"

 

 

Piatto Pizzeria

Recommend -"The Stephanie"

 

