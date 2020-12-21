Nothing Beats Christmas Nostalgia

There's nothing like that feeling of nostalgia, but it's even better when it's Christmas nostalgia. For me personally, there's something to be said about the power of nostalgia and where you grew up. It's something we can share with other Maritimers, but anyone else just may not appreciate it like we do.

I instantly think of the Sears Wish Book. We're in a digital age and the Wish Book is no more, but how can you NOT see this image and have fond memories of your childhood? Anyone from age 25+ probably remembers this:

But let's go more local. Who remembers this Halifax Shopping Centre commercial from '89?

I was born a year before that came out so it's before my time but still super cool to see.

But who can forget Mic Mac Mall's Woody the Talking Christmas Tree? Kids today don't understand the joy (or fright) you got from talking to Woody! Rumour has it, he's still in Mic Mac Mall's basement somewhere.

Speaking of Mic Mac Mall, here's a commercial from '95!

Or what about this Christmas at the Forum ad? Seeing this, especially during a pandemic, is almost unbelievable. Look at how we used to gather! What a time we used to live in!

Just reading Music Stop brings back memories. I keep forgetting that this is what Long & McQuade used to be called. Here's an old commercial from them.

And of course this Hershey Kiss commercial, which played in the US and Canada. Updated versions of this still play today:

And then there's ATV! CTV is still my favourite local channel and it has been since ATV! Here's a Rudolph commercial from '83. Again, before my time, but whoa!

Also, who remembers Santa and Scrooge that dominated Canadian Tire commercials for years?

And how could I forget... The best of all Christmas commercial nostalgia... Sobeys' The Star of Christmas!

...and here's an updated version:

I hope this brought back memories for you but if not, jhopefully it gave you that warm fuzzy feeling. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family bubbles this year!!