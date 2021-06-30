Ways To Support The Indigenous Community
Earlier this month, the remains of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in BC.
The discovery triggered an outpouring of shock and rage from across Canada and around the world. Unfortunately, since that discovery, there has been even more. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission estimates that up to 6000 Indigenous children died in residential schools.
These discoveries are a painful reminder of the dark history of our country. Unfortunately, residential schools are just one part of the centuries long genocide of the Indigenous people.
You may be asking yourself what YOU can do.
Whether it is by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning...there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your allyship.
Amplifying Indigenous voices is imperative.
It is time to show up, speak up, and act.
Below are links of resources and recommendations.
SUPPORT:
Indian Residential School Survivors Society
Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund
Native Women’s Association of Canada
Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative
Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre
Nova Scotia Native Women's Association
Legacy of Hope Foundation
Reconciliation Canada
Digital Mi'kmaq
The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq
SUPPORT INDIGENOUS BUSINESSES:
Chief Lady Bird- visual artist
Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics- Beauty, Cosmetic & Personal Care
Raven Reads- Giftware & Subscription box
The Yukon Soaps Company- Health & Beauty
Kokom Scrunchies- Fashion
One Crafty Mi’kmaq- Home Décor
Manitobah Mukluks- Mukluks & Moccasins
Her Braids- Artists
Wlimkite’si Designs- Jewelry
HISTORY/CULTURE
History
Origin Stories
Religion and Spirituality
Treaties
Culture
Donald Marshall Jr
READ
Highway of Tears
21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act
A National Crime
Behind Closed Doors
A Mind Spread Out on the Ground
In My Own Moccasins
LISTEN
Nation to Nation
Warrior Life
Missing and Murdered
MediaINDIGENA
FOLLOW
Thatwarriorprincess
Chief Lady Bird
Tanya Tagaq
Notorious Cree
Ta'Kaiya Blaney
Shina Novalinga
Shayla Oulette Stonechild
Sage Paul
Nanook Gordon
A helpline for residential school survivors can be reached at: 1-866-925-4419.